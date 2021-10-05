Bright Horizons Family Solutions (BFAM) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions, Inc (Symbol: BFAM) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $154.22, changing hands as high as $154.61 per share. Bright Horizons Family Solutions, Inc shares are currently trading up about 2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of BFAM shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, BFAM's low point in its 52 week range is $131.01 per share, with $182.50 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $154.16.

