Bright Horizons Family Solutions (BFAM) Price Target Decreased by 23.20% to 98.19

The average one-year price target for Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) has been revised to $98.19 / share. This is a decrease of 23.20% from the prior estimate of $127.84 dated February 1, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $70.70 to a high of $117.60 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 35.92% from the latest reported closing price of $72.24 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 702 funds or institutions reporting positions in Bright Horizons Family Solutions. This is an decrease of 127 owner(s) or 15.32% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BFAM is 0.22%, an increase of 8.69%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 8.05% to 67,509K shares. The put/call ratio of BFAM is 0.56, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Goldman Sachs Group holds 3,026K shares representing 5.35% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,443K shares , representing an increase of 19.26%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BFAM by 33.09% over the last quarter.

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management holds 2,746K shares representing 4.85% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,084K shares , representing a decrease of 12.33%.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 2,145K shares representing 3.79% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,521K shares , representing a decrease of 17.52%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BFAM by 90.88% over the last quarter.

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management holds 1,893K shares representing 3.35% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing an increase of 100.00%.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,845K shares representing 3.26% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,834K shares , representing an increase of 0.62%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BFAM by 12.66% over the last quarter.

