Is Bright Horizons Family Solutions (BFAM) Outperforming Other Consumer Discretionary Stocks This Year?

For those looking to find strong Consumer Discretionary stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Has Bright Horizons Family Solutions (BFAM) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions is one of 280 individual stocks in the Consumer Discretionary sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #9 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. Bright Horizons Family Solutions is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for BFAM's full-year earnings has moved 7.9% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

According to our latest data, BFAM has moved about 44% on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, stocks in the Consumer Discretionary group have lost about 0.8% on average. This means that Bright Horizons Family Solutions is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Another stock in the Consumer Discretionary sector, Reservoir Media, Inc. (RSVR), has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 3.9%.

Over the past three months, Reservoir Media, Inc.'s consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 38.5%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, Bright Horizons Family Solutions belongs to the Schools industry, which includes 18 individual stocks and currently sits at #44 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 1.1% so far this year, so BFAM is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

Reservoir Media, Inc. however, belongs to the Media Conglomerates industry. Currently, this 15-stock industry is ranked #24. The industry has moved -2% so far this year.

Investors interested in the Consumer Discretionary sector may want to keep a close eye on Bright Horizons Family Solutions and Reservoir Media, Inc. as they attempt to continue their solid performance.

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +24.0% per year. So be sure to give these hand picked 7 your immediate attention.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (BFAM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Reservoir Media, Inc. (RSVR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.