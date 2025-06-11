Is Bright Horizons Family Solutions (BFAM) Outperforming Other Business Services Stocks This Year?

Investors interested in Business Services stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Has Bright Horizons Family Solutions (BFAM) been one of those stocks this year? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Business Services peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions is one of 271 individual stocks in the Business Services sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #4 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. Bright Horizons Family Solutions is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for BFAM's full-year earnings has moved 1.7% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Based on the latest available data, BFAM has gained about 12.3% so far this year. At the same time, Business Services stocks have gained an average of 5.1%. This shows that Bright Horizons Family Solutions is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Dave Inc. (DAVE) is another Business Services stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 158.4%.

Over the past three months, Dave Inc.'s consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 90.6%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Looking more specifically, Bright Horizons Family Solutions belongs to the Business - Services industry, a group that includes 26 individual stocks and currently sits at #61 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 16.4% so far this year, so BFAM is slightly underperforming its industry in this area.

On the other hand, Dave Inc. belongs to the Technology Services industry. This 130-stock industry is currently ranked #46. The industry has moved +6.7% year to date.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions and Dave Inc. could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Business Services stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.

