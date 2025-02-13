BRIGHT HORIZONS FAMILY SOLTN Earnings Results: $BFAM Reports Quarterly Earnings

BRIGHT HORIZONS FAMILY SOLTN ($BFAM) posted quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported earnings of $0.98 per share, beating estimates of $0.92 by $0.06. The company also reported revenue of $674,150,000, missing estimates of $685,539,705 by $-11,389,705.
You can see Quiver Quantitative's $BFAM stock page to track data on insider trading, hedge fund activity, congressional trading, and more.
BRIGHT HORIZONS FAMILY SOLTN Insider Trading Activity
BRIGHT HORIZONS FAMILY SOLTN insiders have traded $BFAM stock on the open market 7 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 7 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $BFAM stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- STEPHEN HOWARD KRAMER (CEO & President) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 9,830 shares for an estimated $1,376,910.
- MARY ANN TOCIO sold 5,000 shares for an estimated $573,530
- ELIZABETH J BOLAND (Chief Financial Officer) sold 3,455 shares for an estimated $476,790
- MARY LOU BURKE (COO North America Center Ops) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 2,400 shares for an estimated $325,144.
To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.
BRIGHT HORIZONS FAMILY SOLTN Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 189 institutional investors add shares of BRIGHT HORIZONS FAMILY SOLTN stock to their portfolio, and 193 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- DURABLE CAPITAL PARTNERS LP removed 1,146,778 shares (-21.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $160,698,001
- PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ removed 832,847 shares (-29.6%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $116,706,850
- ARTISAN PARTNERS LIMITED PARTNERSHIP added 825,763 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $91,535,828
- BLACKROCK, INC. added 766,491 shares (+29.2%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $84,965,527
- T. ROWE PRICE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, INC. removed 704,556 shares (-18.6%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $98,729,432
- MASSACHUSETTS FINANCIAL SERVICES CO /MA/ removed 621,461 shares (-19.5%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $68,888,951
- WILLIAM BLAIR INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, LLC added 532,644 shares (+29.0%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $59,043,587
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.