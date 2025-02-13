BRIGHT HORIZONS FAMILY SOLTN Earnings Results: $BFAM Reports Quarterly Earnings

BRIGHT HORIZONS FAMILY SOLTN ($BFAM) posted quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported earnings of $0.98 per share, beating estimates of $0.92 by $0.06. The company also reported revenue of $674,150,000, missing estimates of $685,539,705 by $-11,389,705.

BRIGHT HORIZONS FAMILY SOLTN Insider Trading Activity

BRIGHT HORIZONS FAMILY SOLTN insiders have traded $BFAM stock on the open market 7 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 7 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $BFAM stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

STEPHEN HOWARD KRAMER (CEO & President) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 9,830 shares for an estimated $1,376,910 .

. MARY ANN TOCIO sold 5,000 shares for an estimated $573,530

ELIZABETH J BOLAND (Chief Financial Officer) sold 3,455 shares for an estimated $476,790

MARY LOU BURKE (COO North America Center Ops) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 2,400 shares for an estimated $325,144.

BRIGHT HORIZONS FAMILY SOLTN Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 189 institutional investors add shares of BRIGHT HORIZONS FAMILY SOLTN stock to their portfolio, and 193 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

