Bright Horizons (BFAM) Surges 8.4%: Is This an Indication of Further Gains?

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (BFAM) shares rallied 8.4% in the last trading session to close at $119.51. This move can be attributable to notable volume with a higher number of shares being traded than in a typical session. This compares to the stock's 9.9% loss over the past four weeks.

The stock has recorded this price rise as the company improves on the back of new employer launches, including Harris Health and Lonza. Higher adoption of the Backup Care benefit among eligible employees fueled the top line.

This child care and early education services provider is expected to post quarterly earnings of $0.63 per share in its upcoming report, which represents a year-over-year change of +23.5%. Revenues are expected to be $663.99 million, up 6.6% from the year-ago quarter.

Earnings and revenue growth expectations certainly give a good sense of the potential strength in a stock, but empirical research shows that trends in earnings estimate revisions are strongly correlated with near-term stock price movements.

For Bright Horizons, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. And a stock's price usually doesn't keep moving higher in the absence of any trend in earnings estimate revisions. So, make sure to keep an eye on BFAM going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.

The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Bright Horizons belongs to the Zacks Business - Services industry. Another stock from the same industry, SPS Commerce (SPSC), closed the last trading session 11.7% higher at $135.84. Over the past month, SPSC has returned -3.9%.

SPS Commerce's consensus EPS estimate for the upcoming report has changed +0.4% over the past month to $0.85. Compared to the company's year-ago EPS, this represents a change of -1.2%. SPS Commerce currently boasts a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

