Bright Horizons (BFAM) Reports Q2 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (BFAM) reported $779.18 million in revenue for the quarter ended June 2026, representing a year-over-year increase of 6.5%. EPS of $1.28 for the same period compares to $1.07 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $773.51 million, representing a surprise of +0.73%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +5.79%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $1.21.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Number of Centers EOP (education and child care) : 988 million compared to the 985 million average estimate based on two analysts.

: 988 million compared to the 985 million average estimate based on two analysts. Revenue- Full service center-based child care : $557.3 million versus $554.45 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +3.2% change.

: $557.3 million versus $554.45 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +3.2% change. Revenue- Educational advisory and other services : $28.3 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $29.35 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -1.2%.

: $28.3 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $29.35 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -1.2%. Revenue- Back-up care : $193.59 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $188.7 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +19%.

: $193.59 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $188.7 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +19%. Adjusted income from operations- Full service center-based child care : $44.2 million versus $41.74 million estimated by two analysts on average.

: $44.2 million versus $41.74 million estimated by two analysts on average. Adjusted income from operations- Educational advisory and other services : $4.48 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $5.23 million.

: $4.48 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $5.23 million. Adjusted income from operations- Back-up care: $50.28 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $47.47 million.

Here is how Bright Horizons performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

View all Key Company Metrics for Bright Horizons here>>>

Shares of Bright Horizons have returned +13.2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -1.5% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

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