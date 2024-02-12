Bright Horizons (BFAM) Q4 Earnings on the Horizon: Analysts' Insights on Key Performance Measures

Analysts on Wall Street project that Bright Horizons Family Solutions (BFAM) will announce quarterly earnings of $0.73 per share in its forthcoming report, representing a decline of 5.2% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $588.63 million, increasing 11.2% from the same quarter last year.

Over the last 30 days, there has been a downward revision of 0.8% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter, leading to its current level. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.

Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.

That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some Bright Horizons metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.

Analysts predict that the 'Revenue- Full service center-based child care' will reach $436.20 million. The estimate suggests a change of +12.4% year over year.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Revenue- Educational advisory services' will reach $35.17 million. The estimate points to a change of +6% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus estimate for 'Revenue- Back-up care' stands at $118.69 million. The estimate indicates a change of +9.5% from the prior-year quarter.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Income from operations- Educational advisory services' will likely reach $10.19 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $10.86 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Income from operations- Back-up care' at $36.65 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $32.81 million.



