Bright Health Q3 Loss Widens, But Revenue Rises

November 07, 2023 — 07:24 am EST

(RTTNews) - Bright Health Group, Inc. (BHG), a healthcare company, Tuesday reported wider loss of $646.36 million or $81.03 per share for the third quarter, compared with $326.52 million or $41.48 per share loss in the same quarter a year ago, primarily due to goodwill impairment charges of $401.39 million.

Net loss from continuing operations was $479.31 million or $72.52 per share compared with $104.23 million or $20.41 per share loss last year.

Revenue for the quarter, however, increased to $269.4 million from $193.36 million last year.

Analysts on average, polled by Thomson-Reuters expected the company to report a loss of $3.53 per share on revenue of $284.41 million for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

