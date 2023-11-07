Bright Health Q3 Loss Widens, But Revenue Rises

(RTTNews) - Bright Health Group, Inc. (BHG), a healthcare company, Tuesday reported wider loss of $646.36 million or $81.03 per share for the third quarter, compared with $326.52 million or $41.48 per share loss in the same quarter a year ago, primarily due to goodwill impairment charges of $401.39 million.

Net loss from continuing operations was $479.31 million or $72.52 per share compared with $104.23 million or $20.41 per share loss last year.

Revenue for the quarter, however, increased to $269.4 million from $193.36 million last year.

Analysts on average, polled by Thomson-Reuters expected the company to report a loss of $3.53 per share on revenue of $284.41 million for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.