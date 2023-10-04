Bright Health Group (BHG) Price Target Increased by 12.23% to 26.52

The average one-year price target for Bright Health Group (NYSE:BHG) has been revised to 26.52 / share. This is an increase of 12.23% from the prior estimate of 23.63 dated August 31, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 8.08 to a high of 89.25 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 349.49% from the latest reported closing price of 5.90 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 74 funds or institutions reporting positions in Bright Health Group. This is a decrease of 137 owner(s) or 64.93% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BHG is 0.10%, an increase of 57.48%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 98.85% to 5,294K shares. The put/call ratio of BHG is 0.00, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

NEA Management Company holds 2,727K shares representing 34.34% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 218,154K shares, representing a decrease of 7,900.01%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BHG by 23.43% over the last quarter.

Deer Management Co. holds 999K shares representing 12.58% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 79,938K shares, representing a decrease of 7,900.03%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BHG by 30.79% over the last quarter.

StepStone Group holds 525K shares representing 6.61% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 42,020K shares, representing a decrease of 7,900.04%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BHG by 30.91% over the last quarter.

Redpoint Management holds 189K shares representing 2.38% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,170K shares, representing a decrease of 7,911.70%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BHG by 42.19% over the last quarter.

Greycroft holds 138K shares representing 1.74% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,068K shares, representing a decrease of 7,900.04%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BHG by 26.73% over the last quarter.

Bright Health Group Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Bright Health Group is built upon the belief that by aligning the best local resources in healthcare delivery with the financing of care, the company can drive a superior consumer experience, optimize clinical outcomes, reduce systemic waste and lower costs. Bright Health is a healthcare company that is building a national, integrated system of care, in close partnership with its Care Partners. Its differentiated approach is: Built on Alignment, Focused on the Consumer, and Powered by Technology. Bright Health have two market facing businesses: NeueHealth and Bright HealthCare. Through NeueHealth the company delivers high-quality virtual and in-person clinical care to nearly 75,000 unique patients through its 61 affiliated risk-bearing primary care clinics. Through Bright HealthCare the company offers Medicare and Commercial health plan products to approximately 623,000 consumers in 14 states and 99 markets.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.