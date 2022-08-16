Brigham Minerals' (NYSE:MNRL) Returns On Capital Are Heading Higher

If we want to find a stock that could multiply over the long term, what are the underlying trends we should look for? In a perfect world, we'd like to see a company investing more capital into its business and ideally the returns earned from that capital are also increasing. Ultimately, this demonstrates that it's a business that is reinvesting profits at increasing rates of return. So when we looked at Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) and its trend of ROCE, we really liked what we saw.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Brigham Minerals:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.19 = US$163m ÷ (US$861m - US$20m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2022).

Thus, Brigham Minerals has an ROCE of 19%. In absolute terms, that's a satisfactory return, but compared to the Oil and Gas industry average of 16% it's much better. NYSE:MNRL Return on Capital Employed August 16th 2022

In the above chart we have measured Brigham Minerals' prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering Brigham Minerals here for free.

What The Trend Of ROCE Can Tell Us

Brigham Minerals is displaying some positive trends. Over the last four years, returns on capital employed have risen substantially to 19%. The amount of capital employed has increased too, by 92%. So we're very much inspired by what we're seeing at Brigham Minerals thanks to its ability to profitably reinvest capital.

Our Take On Brigham Minerals' ROCE

In summary, it's great to see that Brigham Minerals can compound returns by consistently reinvesting capital at increasing rates of return, because these are some of the key ingredients of those highly sought after multi-baggers. Since the stock has returned a solid 75% to shareholders over the last three years, it's fair to say investors are beginning to recognize these changes. In light of that, we think it's worth looking further into this stock because if Brigham Minerals can keep these trends up, it could have a bright future ahead.

One final note, you should learn about the 4 warning signs we've spotted with Brigham Minerals (including 2 which can't be ignored) .

For those who like to invest in solid companies, check out this free list of companies with solid balance sheets and high returns on equity.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.