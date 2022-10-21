Brigham Minerals (MNRL) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

Brigham Minerals (MNRL) closed at $30.43 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.2% move from the prior day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 2.37%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 2.47%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.07%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the mineral and royalty interests company had gained 14.86% over the past month. This has outpaced the Basic Materials sector's loss of 3.01% and the S&P 500's loss of 4.82% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Brigham Minerals as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be November 3, 2022. In that report, analysts expect Brigham Minerals to post earnings of $0.69 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 122.58%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $81.71 million, up 94.72% from the prior-year quarter.

MNRL's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $2.90 per share and revenue of $324.57 million. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +163.64% and +101.32%, respectively.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Brigham Minerals. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.05% higher. Brigham Minerals is holding a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) right now.

Investors should also note Brigham Minerals's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 10.37. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 7.59, which means Brigham Minerals is trading at a premium to the group.

The Mining - Miscellaneous industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 72, which puts it in the top 29% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.



