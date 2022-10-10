Brigham Minerals (MNRL) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

Brigham Minerals (MNRL) closed the most recent trading day at $27.32, moving -1.73% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.75% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.32%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.07%.

Coming into today, shares of the mineral and royalty interests company had lost 0.5% in the past month. In that same time, the Basic Materials sector lost 3.29%, while the S&P 500 lost 8.4%.

Brigham Minerals will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.67, up 116.13% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $88.51 million, up 110.93% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $2.76 per share and revenue of $337.7 million, which would represent changes of +150.91% and +109.47%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Brigham Minerals. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 1.54% higher. Brigham Minerals is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Brigham Minerals has a Forward P/E ratio of 10.09 right now. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 8.11.

The Mining - Miscellaneous industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 129, which puts it in the bottom 49% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow MNRL in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.



