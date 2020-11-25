Brigham Minerals, Inc. (MNRL) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 27, 2020

Brigham Minerals, Inc. (MNRL) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 27, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.24 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 07, 2020. Shareholders who purchased MNRL prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 71.43% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $11.81, the dividend yield is 8.13%.

The previous trading day's last sale of MNRL was $11.81, representing a -45.45% decrease from the 52 week high of $21.65 and a 101.54% increase over the 52 week low of $5.86.

MNRL is a part of the Energy sector, which includes companies such as Total SE (TOT) and PetroChina Company Limited (PTR). MNRL's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$.02. Zacks Investment Research reports MNRL's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -80.12%, compared to an industry average of 15.5%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the MNRL Dividend History page.

Interested in gaining exposure to MNRL through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have MNRL as a top-10 holding:

Invesco Raymond James SB-1 Equity ETF (RYJ).

The top-performing ETF of this group is RYJ with an increase of 25.43% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of MNRL at 0.72%.

