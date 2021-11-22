Brigham Minerals, Inc. (MNRL) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 23, 2021

Brigham Minerals, Inc. (MNRL) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 23, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.4 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 01, 2021. Shareholders who purchased MNRL prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 14.29% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $21.79, the dividend yield is 7.34%.

The previous trading day's last sale of MNRL was $21.79, representing a -14.52% decrease from the 52 week high of $25.49 and a 115.1% increase over the 52 week low of $10.13.

MNRL is a part of the Energy sector, which includes companies such as Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) and Royal Dutch Shell PLC (RDS.A). MNRL's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$.11. Zacks Investment Research reports MNRL's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 565.79%, compared to an industry average of 14%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the mnrl Dividend History page.

Interested in gaining exposure to MNRL through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have MNRL as a top-10 holding:

Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 2X Shares (GUSH).

The top-performing ETF of this group is GUSH with an decrease of -1.9% over the last 100 days.

