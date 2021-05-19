Brigham Minerals, Inc. (MNRL) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for May 20, 2021

Brigham Minerals, Inc. (MNRL) will begin trading ex-dividend on May 20, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.32 per share is scheduled to be paid on May 28, 2021. Shareholders who purchased MNRL prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. At the current stock price of $18.24, the dividend yield is 7.02%.

The previous trading day's last sale of MNRL was $18.24, representing a -4.65% decrease from the 52 week high of $19.13 and a 126.58% increase over the 52 week low of $8.05.

MNRL is a part of the Energy sector, which includes companies such as Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) and Total SE (TOT). MNRL's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$1.02. Zacks Investment Research reports MNRL's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 654.39%, compared to an industry average of 26.6%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the MNRL Dividend History page.

Interested in gaining exposure to MNRL through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have MNRL as a top-10 holding:

Invesco Raymond James SB-1 Equity ETF (RYJ).

The top-performing ETF of this group is RYJ with an increase of 18.4% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of MNRL at 0.65%.

