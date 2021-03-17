Brigham Minerals, Inc. (MNRL) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for March 18, 2021

Brigham Minerals, Inc. (MNRL) will begin trading ex-dividend on March 18, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.26 per share is scheduled to be paid on March 26, 2021. Shareholders who purchased MNRL prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 8.33% increase over prior dividend payment.

The previous trading day's last sale of MNRL was $15.65, representing a -8.21% decrease from the 52 week high of $17.05 and a 167.06% increase over the 52 week low of $5.86.

MNRL is a part of the Energy sector, which includes companies such as Total SE (TOT) and PetroChina Company Limited (PTR). MNRL's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$1.08. Zacks Investment Research reports MNRL's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 312.63%, compared to an industry average of 26.4%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the MNRL Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.