Brigham Minerals, Inc. (MNRL) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 26, 2020

Brigham Minerals, Inc. (MNRL) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 26, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.14 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 03, 2020. Shareholders who purchased MNRL prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an -62.16% decrease from the prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $11.7, the dividend yield is 4.79%.

The previous trading day's last sale of MNRL was $11.7, representing a -49.76% decrease from the 52 week high of $23.29 and a 99.66% increase over the 52 week low of $5.86.

MNRL is a part of the Energy sector, which includes companies such as Total SE (TOT) and PetroChina Company Limited (PTR). MNRL's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.36. Zacks Investment Research reports MNRL's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -70.18%, compared to an industry average of 14.7%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the MNRL Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.