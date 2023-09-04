BRIGADE ENTERPRISES (NSE:BRIGADE) Price Target Increased by 5.12% to 672.18

The average one-year price target for BRIGADE ENTERPRISES (NSE:BRIGADE) has been revised to 672.18 / share. This is an increase of 5.12% from the prior estimate of 639.47 dated August 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 595.90 to a high of 775.95 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 15.24% from the latest reported closing price of 583.30 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 36 funds or institutions reporting positions in BRIGADE ENTERPRISES. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 2.86% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BRIGADE is 0.09%, an increase of 26.66%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.29% to 8,397K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VEIEX - Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,721K shares representing 0.75% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,547K shares representing 0.67% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IEMG - iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF holds 1,057K shares representing 0.46% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

INDAX - ALPS holds 722K shares representing 0.31% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 714K shares, representing an increase of 1.18%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BRIGADE by 9.19% over the last quarter.

DFCEX - Emerging Markets Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 615K shares representing 0.27% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 612K shares, representing an increase of 0.41%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BRIGADE by 12.49% over the last quarter.

