Brigade Capital Management Now Owns 4.61% of Bowlero Corp - (BOWL)

Fintel reports that Brigade Capital Management has filed a 13G form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 4.67MM shares of Bowlero Corp - Class A (BOWL). This represents 4.61% of the company.

In their previous filing dated December 27, 2021 they reported 5.62MM shares and 5.03% of the company, a decrease in shares of 16.82% and a decrease in total ownership of 0.42% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

As of February 13, 2023, the average one-year price target for Bowlero Corp - is $17.68. The forecasts range from a low of $16.16 to a high of $19.95. The average price target represents an increase of 26.11% from its latest reported closing price of $14.02.

The projected annual revenue for Bowlero Corp - is $1,051MM, an increase of 9.37%. The projected annual EPS is $0.29.

There are 240 funds or institutions reporting positions in Bowlero Corp -. This is an increase of 44 owner(s) or 22.45% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BOWL is 0.41%, a decrease of 3.02%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.49% to 111,977K shares. The put/call ratio of BOWL is 0.35, indicating a bullish outlook.

Atairos Group holds 63,426K shares representing 38.26% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Soros Fund Management holds 8,154K shares representing 4.92% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,800K shares, representing a decrease of 7.92%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BOWL by 18.15% over the last quarter.

Apollo Management Holdings holds 5,349K shares representing 3.23% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,456K shares, representing a decrease of 76.77%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BOWL by 28.47% over the last quarter.

Alta Fundamental Advisers holds 3,180K shares representing 1.92% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,130K shares, representing an increase of 1.56%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BOWL by 38.84% over the last quarter.

Telemark Asset Management holds 2,900K shares representing 1.75% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,000K shares, representing a decrease of 3.45%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BOWL by 0.94% over the last quarter.

Bowlero Corporation is an American bowling center operator. It is the largest ten-pin bowling center operator in the world with around 300 centers, almost all of which are located in the United States.

