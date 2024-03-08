News & Insights

Gold

Brien Lundin: Gold Finding Excuses to Rise, How to Approach Uranium Stocks

March 08, 2024 — 12:20 am EST

Written by Charlotte McLeod for Investing News Network ->

The war in the Middle East has pushed the gold price up, but it's not the only factor that's causing the yellow metal to rise. Brien Lundin, editor of Gold Newsletter, said it's also responding to turmoil in the Treasuries space.

"All the old relationships are breaking right now, which kind of signals a turning point in the market," he explained. "The one common characteristic is that gold is finding excuses to rise. Even when Treasury yields go up, even when they go down; even when the dollar index goes up, even when it goes down. So the correlations are different, they're breaking."

Lundin also discussed his positive outlook on uranium and shared where he sees the most opportunity right now.

"The place to be right now is those companies that are on the verge of production or being acquired by those companies that suddenly get stronger because they get appreciation of their market value," he said.

Watch the interview above for more from Lundin on gold and uranium. You can also click here for the Investing News Network's full New Orleans Investment Conference playlist on YouTube.

Don't forget to follow us @INN_Resource for real-time updates!

Securities Disclosure: I, Charlotte McLeod, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.

Editorial Disclosure: The Investing News Network does not guarantee the accuracy or thoroughness of the information reported in the interviews it conducts. The opinions expressed in these interviews do not reflect the opinions of the Investing News Network and do not constitute investment advice. All readers are encouraged to perform their own due diligence.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

GoldCommoditiesEnergy
Investing News Network
The Investing News Network is where knowledge meets opportunity. We publish InvestingNews.com as a destination website for the investment community. We have team members across the globe, covering all areas of the market, including resource, tech and life science. Our team of seasoned professionals bring a wealth of knowledge and experience to the table, ensuring that you have access to the best insights and advice for your financial journey. Since our founding in 2007, our team of journalists, and industry experts have been dedicated to delivering timely, accurate, and unbiased news and analysis for investors. We pride ourselves on our commitment to journalistic integrity and strive to go beyond the headlines in order to provide you with insights that will allow you to cut through the noise and capitalize on the signals. We believe that knowledge is the key to achieving your financial goals. Our content is developed for investors of all levels. Those beginning their journeys will find helpful content related to understanding the fundamentals of the markets as well as how-to guides to help them make their first investments. Seasoned investors will benefit from our access to insights and predictions from the best analysts in the industry.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.