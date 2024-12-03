Brien Lundin: Gold's Key Price Driver Intact, These Stocks Due for Repricing

Brien Lundin, editor of Gold Newsletter and host of the New Orleans Investment Conference, shared his thoughts on the well-known event's past, present and future on its 50th anniversary.

He also discussed gold's post-US election price activity, saying its pullback presents a buying opportunity.

"You don't have to be a genius to see the opportunity here — we know that as long as the metals prices keep progressing, or even just stay at these levels, that the miners are going to have to follow. So it's a great opportunity I think, and everybody needs to look at it very hard and make sure they're positioned well for it," Lundin said.

Watch the interview above for more of his thoughts on gold and the overall mining sector. You can also click here to view the Investing News Network's New Orleans Investment Conference playlist on YouTube.

