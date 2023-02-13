Brief rains bring respite to Argentina's crops, but drought persists

By Maximilian Heath

BUENOS AIRES, Feb 13 (Reuters) - Recent rainfall has brought some relief to Argentina's soy and corn crops, a weather specialist said Monday, who also warned that the rains do not significantly alter the severe drought wreaking havoc in the key grains exporting nation.

Central-eastern Argentina, the country's farming heartland, received between 5 and 25 millimeters of rainfall on Monday, according to German Heinzenknecht, a meteorologist at Applied Climatology Consulting (CCA).

But Heinzenknecht described the rainfall as light, and given the country's persistent drought on top of last week's high temperatures, its benefits will be short-lived.

Months of drought have delayed planting and forced cuts to projected harvests in the South American agricultural powerhouse, the world's largest exporter of processed soy and third-largest corn exporter.

In some welcome good news for farmers, the southern part of the province of Buenos Aires received up to 80 millimeters of rainfall, which Heinzenknecht said had significantly improved the area's water reserves.

But in the north of Buenos Aires province, southern Santa Fe province and eastern Cordoba province, the conditions remain severe for the richest and most drought-stricken farming areas.

Due to poor rainfall, Argentina's two main grains exchanges in Rosario and Buenos Aires last week made significant cuts to their 2022/23 soybean and corn crop estimates.

"Everyone celebrates any bit of rain, but everyone knows it doesn't get them out of the drought," said Heinzenknecht, who noted that a drop in temperatures is expected in the coming days.

He added that February rains are not expected to reach their usual level.

