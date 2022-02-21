Bridging the Gender Grooming Gap: How One Woman Is Redefining Men’s Personal Care

Annelise Hillman, CEO and co-founder of FRONTMAN, is building a grooming brand that gives men immediate control over their acne and is normalizing the importance of self care, regardless of gender.

Annelise and her co-founder started FRONTMAN when they realized how large of a gender gap exists between the types of personal care products available for men and women. It became clear women had many effective options to choose from, while the selection available to men was slim. FRONTMAN is combating this discrepancy by creating new skincare essentials that change the way men look and feel in their own skin.

We asked Annelise about the importance of having a community as an entrepreneur, what she wishes she had known before starting her company, and the achievements she’s most proud of so far.

Q: Tell us the story behind your company’s founding. How and why did you start working on FRONTMAN?

A: My co-founder Nick and I met in college when we were co-founding a Gen Z ad agency. Together, we realized we’d had polar opposite experiences growing up dealing with acne. I had my dermatologist mother and a bevy of immediate and long-term solutions in my arsenal, while Nick had things like Proactiv, which he said wouldn’t show results for weeks. We recognized that a gender grooming gap exists—in both education and product selection—that deters men from engaging in skincare and self care in general. FRONTMAN provides men with new essentials that have both cosmetic and skincare benefits, to ensure that anyone can feel good first and look good second, regardless of gender.

Q: What problem does FRONTMAN solve?

A: Men’s grooming is outdated for our generation. Men have myriad skin concerns like acne, ingrown hairs, and oily skin. And established brands have instead been focused on reinventing the razor again and again for the last 20 years. We’re solving men's grooming problems with new essentials, ones that combine elements of traditional grooming, skincare, and cosmetics for the next gen man. Each of our products is hyper-targeted to solve a common problem in 10 seconds. For example our hero product, Fade, treats and covers acne in seconds.

Q: Did you always know that you wanted to be an entrepreneur?

A: I wouldn't say I’ve always wanted to be an entrepreneur. I’ve always wanted to create something that matters. I originally got involved in startup life through brand and design, and that design thinking bleeds into many facets of my journey as an entrepreneur.

Q: What’s one thing you wish you had known before starting your company?

A: Founder burnout is the No. 1 risk to a company’s success. Hustle culture may preach being “always on” and “always hungry,” but that ultimately comes at a cost for you and your company. Prioritizing my own mental wellbeing has been a must to keep the team happy, motivated, and productive. I encourage all budding entrepreneurs to take time to rest and reflect on their work.

Q: We dare you to brag. What achievements are you most proud of?

A: In our first year, we won an Esquire Grooming Award for Fade, a product we’re genuinely proud of creating for our community. Beyond the recognition, I’m proud of creating a product that positively impacts people’s lives. We hear from customers that Fade has changed the way they feel about themselves and even the way they live their lives. That’s really what it’s all about.

Q: What have you learned about building a team and a support network around yourself?

A: A founder is only as good as her community. Our growing team is a group of likeminded, creative individuals who are driven to make meaningful things and have fun while doing it. I’ve also been intentional about surrounding myself with strong female founders facing similar challenges who can be open and supportive of one another.

Q: What would you tell your younger self if you were to start your entrepreneurial journey all over again?

A: Looking back, I can't see myself having taken any other path. Founding a company is the ultimate act of creation. It fills me with joy to see others benefit from and delight in our work. To my younger self: you have time and you have vision. Take a breath. It all doesn’t have to happen today, and it won’t. Your vision is uniquely your own and no one can do it better than you will.



