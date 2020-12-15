Bridging The Gap: Why DeFi Could Save Our Economy

By Rachid Ajaja, Founder and CEO of AllianceBlock

The Covid-19 pandemic has exacerbated a global economy that was already rife with inefficiencies and inequality. In rebuilding our societies and economies, utilizing the old forms of decision making will no longer prove effective. Our world has changed and while power is still concentrated on a small percentage of people and organizations, especially in the traditional finance industry, individuals are beginning to realize the substantial benefits decentralization can bring.

However, in order to achieve such a system, decentralized decision making must be employed. Truly decentralized decision making can only be achieved through a collaborative process that is initiated and managed by the members of any given project themselves — otherwise known as self-governance. An equitable, decentralized, and collaborative process brings about a free and transparent flow of information. This not only has potential advantages in market dynamics and efficiencies but also on social wellbeing. In this vein, the question must be asked whether or not a decentralized financial model could make the global economy more inclusive, collaborative, and most importantly, equitable? The answer, in my opinion, is yes.

The division of our current financial system is geared towards capital hoarders, creating a cycle that presents obstructions to market entry that debilitate smaller players while increasing the market cap of large traditional financial institutions. This could not be more true of the traditional lending industry, which operates in very limited capacity due to its rigid structure which cannot keep up with the dynamics of the world we live in. The lending industry is also heavily regulated and concentrated in the hands of authorized oligopolies who control the market.

Access restrictions result in loan costs far too high for smaller players to make a dent and, in addition to this, individuals willing to participate in the financing industry as investors cannot enter the industry without a substantial amount of capital. The cyclical chain of wealth distribution paired with the substantial barriers to entry are together inequitable and outdated. The solution to this starts by decentralizing both the access to capital and governance and blockchain, laying the foundations for this new system.

Although still in its nascent stage, blockchain technology is paving the way for the development of new business models based on the idea of a participative economy. One of the most promising aspects of this new paradigm is the opportunity to remove the shortcomings of the current financial system by building an alternative set of institutions. The structure of this participatory economy itself has attributes that enable bypassing the existing system, granting ownership rights, and, most importantly, empowering individuals. One of the most important qualities of the participative economy is that it allows significantly broader access to economic activities that used to be restricted to a narrow group of capital-abundant players.

The traditional financial system has substantial downfalls, but it is a highly established structure with a massive client base that constantly seeks the most efficient services. On the other hand, decentralized finance enables the provision of permissionless, flexible, and low-cost targeted solutions. However, decentralized finance lacks a regulatory framework, scalability, and exposure. In fact, decentralized services are quite complex and could be hard to navigate by an average customer, while fully decentralized applications do not provide any client service whatsoever. The key to this debate that is often overlooked is that both solutions could actually complement each other and revolutionize the way in which individuals and companies engage in financial activity.

Bridging the gap between traditional and decentralized finance would lower service costs, limit middlemen and arbitrational involvement, empower people, and incentivize all ecosystem actors to implement new and more fairly designed economic structures. Access to capital is predominantly facilitated through our systems of finance, and by decentralizing the operations of this system, we as a society will afford more people with the ability to access the capital they need, promoting commercial activity and ensuring a more equitable global economy.

In trying to quantify the size of the global capital market, the Bank for International Settlements estimates the figure stands at around $558.5 trillion. Discounting the hyper-inflated world of derivatives, tens of trillions of dollars of value are held in public banks, private banks, equities markets, funds, and bonds. Collectively, these regulated entities and products comprise the bulk of the traditional finance sector. In order to protect these funds, complicated regulations are in place that must be adhered to if one wants to participate in the ecosystem.

On the other hand, the regulatory framework of the decentralized space is nascent and slow to adapt, and traditional financial institutions are some of the most heavily regulated entities in our global economy. This, coupled with the variance of regulations across jurisdictions, make the bridging of these two ecosystems complicated, though not impossible.

While compliance is undoubtedly incredibly important, the percentage of revenue spent by financial institutions on compliance each year is extraordinarily high and increasingly so. Blockchain technology allows for the creation of cross border regulatory compliance layers that would enable the seamless integration of transactional infrastructures across multiple blockchains, jurisdictions, and institutions. Blockchain allows these ecosystems to be linked while facilitating incumbent financial institutions with the same financial instruments they have been dealing with before, while leveraging all the advantages of blockchain.

There are a number of roadblocks standing between the international financial community and the ascertainment of a more equitable, participatory, and inclusive economy, however none that are insurmountable. It is undoubtable that the interest of traditional financial institutions in the decentralized space is rapidly growing, however their entry into the space will not be seamless. Bridging the gap between the worlds of traditional and decentralized finance will unlock substantial value pools for both worlds, but it will also allow each ecosystem to benefit from the sophisticated technology (with regards to traditional finance) and regulatory framework (with regards to decentralized finance).

Bringing these two worlds together will also open a broader group of individuals to a significantly greater level of accessibility to capital. This, in turn, will enable the development of a more inclusive and participatory economy that our global economy so desperately needs. The tools to do this are now at our disposal, and it is up to us how we utilize them to build back better.

