Bridging the Annuity Divide

One persistent challenge for financial advisors is communications around annuities. According to a new research report from the Center for Retirement Research at Boston College, many advisors forgo recommending annuities to clients due to these concerns even when there is a risk that a client may outlive their funds. Additionally, advisors also report that clients often don’t take their advice when it comes to buying annuities which is one possible explanation for advisors’ reluctance.

The research report explores the question of why Americans don’t buy annuities despite the ubiquitous fear of running out of money during retirement and the desire to shield investments from volatility.

Currently, only about 10% of older Americans have purchased an annuity. The research identifies a major issue as advisors are unlikely to recommend annuities and even when these recommendations are made, clients are unlikely to act on it.

The research suggests that the issue is less about understanding the complexities of the product. In fact, most households with assets over $100,000 were either not familiar or only ‘somewhat familiar’ with annuities. Thus, there needs to be more awareness about annuities and the process of buying one needs to be simplified. Advisors should seek to clarify the steps involved and explain the decisions that need to be made.

Finsum: Americans have very low ownership rates of annuities. This is despite the common fear of running out of money during retirement and concerns that market volatility could impact investments.

advisors

annuities

fixed annuities

clients

client management

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.