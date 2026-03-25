Bridgford Foods Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for BRID

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Bridgford Foods Corp. (Symbol: BRID) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $7.76, changing hands as high as $7.90 per share. Bridgford Foods Corp. shares are currently trading up about 5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of BRID shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, BRID's low point in its 52 week range is $7.0001 per share, with $9.39 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $7.90.

Click here to find out which 9 other stocks recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.