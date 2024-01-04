Bridgewater's Pure Alpha down 7.6% in 2023 -source

By Carolina Mandl

NEW YORK, Jan 4 (Reuters) - Hedge fund manager Bridgewater Associates' flagship Pure Alpha fund lost 7.6% last year, a source familiar with the matter said on Thursday.

The performance came amid a rally in U.S. stocks, with the S&P 500 index .SPX up roughly 24%, while bonds yields spiked.

The Pure Alpha 18% volatility fund, however, is structured in a way to have no bias with markets ups and downs, the source said.

All Weather, a Bridgewater fund that is designed to follow markets more closely, rose 10.6% last year, the person added.

Reuters reported in August that Pure Alpha had a "moderated" bearish view on U.S. stocks, but it is not clear if the fund changed its positioning later or ended up not catching the year-end stock rally.

Bridgewater, whose founder Ray Dalio is co-chair and co-chief investment officer, declined to comment on the matter.

