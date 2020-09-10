US Markets

Bridgewater exec denies report claiming gender discrimination in pay

Contributor
Uday Sampath Reuters
Published

Bridgewater Associates' director of investment research, Karen Karniol-Tambour, on Thursday denied a report that she had claimed gender discrimination in conversations about her pay with the hedge fund's management.

Adds statements from Karniol-Tambour and Bridgewater

Sept 10 (Reuters) - Bridgewater Associates' director of investment research, Karen Karniol-Tambour, on Thursday denied a report that she had claimed gender discrimination in conversations about her pay with the hedge fund's management.

Earlier in the day, the Wall Street Journal reported that Karniol-Tambour had made a formal complaint to Bridgewater founder Ray Dalio and Chief Executive Officer David McCormick, asserting that men with similar or lesser responsibilities have been paid more. (https://on.wsj.com/2ZqXclg)

"I have had ongoing conversations about my compensation, but these conversations did not involve my gender. I have not made a claim of gender discrimination against Bridgewater," Karniol-Tambour said in an emailed statement, calling the report inaccurate.

She has worked at Bridgewater, the world's largest hedge fund, since 2006, according to her LinkedIn profile.

"Creating a fair and equal environment for all Bridgewater employees is a top priority ... we can confirm there are no outstanding discrepancies in how men and women are paid at Bridgewater," the firm said.

Bridgewater's former co-CEO, Eileen Murray, filed a lawsuit against the firm in July, saying it was withholding up to $100 million in deferred compensation because she publicly disclosed her gender discrimination dispute with the firm.

(Reporting by Uday Sampath in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

((UdaySampath.Kumar@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S.+1 646 223 8780; Twitter: https://twitter.com/sampath_uday ;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest US Markets Videos

    #TradeTalks: How Investors Start to Position Themselves in front of the Election

    WealthWise Financial CEO Loreen Gilbert joins Jill Malandrino on Nasdaq #TradeTalks to discuss what she is watching in the markets as investors start to position themselves in front of the election.

    2 hours ago

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular