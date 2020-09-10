Bridgewater exec denies report claiming gender discrimination in pay
Sept 10 (Reuters) - Bridgewater Associates' director of investment research, Karen Karniol-Tambour, on Thursday denied a report that she had claimed gender discrimination in conversations about her pay with the hedge fund's management.
Earlier in the day, the Wall Street Journal reported that Karniol-Tambour had made a formal complaint to Bridgewater founder Ray Dalio and Chief Executive Officer David McCormick, asserting that men with similar or lesser responsibilities have been paid more. (https://on.wsj.com/2ZqXclg)
"I have had ongoing conversations about my compensation, but these conversations did not involve my gender. I have not made a claim of gender discrimination against Bridgewater," Karniol-Tambour said in an emailed statement, calling the report inaccurate.
She has worked at Bridgewater, the world's largest hedge fund, since 2006, according to her LinkedIn profile.
"Creating a fair and equal environment for all Bridgewater employees is a top priority ... we can confirm there are no outstanding discrepancies in how men and women are paid at Bridgewater," the firm said.
Bridgewater's former co-CEO, Eileen Murray, filed a lawsuit against the firm in July, saying it was withholding up to $100 million in deferred compensation because she publicly disclosed her gender discrimination dispute with the firm.
