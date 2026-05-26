Bridgewater Bancshares' Preferred Stock Series A Shares Cross 7.5% Yield Mark

The chart below shows the one year performance of BWBBP shares, versus BWB:
Below is a dividend history chart for BWBBP, showing historical dividend payments on Bridgewater Bancshares Inc's 5.875% Dep Shares Non Cumul Preferred Stock Ser A:
In Tuesday trading, Bridgewater Bancshares Inc's 5.875% Dep Shares Non Cumul Preferred Stock Ser A (Symbol: BWBBP) is currently off about 0.1% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: BWB) are up about 1.1%.
Further BWBBP Research:
- Stocks Conducting Buybacks That Hedge Funds Are Selling
- REITs Hedge Funds Are Buying
- Dividend Stocks With Insider Buying
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