Bridgewater Bancshares' Preferred Stock Series A Shares Cross 7.5% Yield Mark

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Bridgewater Bancshares Inc's 5.875% Dep Shares Non Cumul Preferred Stock Ser A (Symbol: BWBBP) were yielding above the 7.5% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.4688), with shares changing hands as low as $19.51 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 8.10% in the "Banking & Savings" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel . As of last close, BWBBP was trading at a 21.00% discount to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average discount of 2.63% in the "Banking & Savings" category. Investors should keep in mind that the shares are not, meaning that in the event of a missed payment, the company does not have to pay the balance of missed dividends to preferred shareholders before resuming a common dividend.

The chart below shows the one year performance of BWBBP shares, versus BWB:

Below is a dividend history chart for BWBBP, showing historical dividend payments on Bridgewater Bancshares Inc's 5.875% Dep Shares Non Cumul Preferred Stock Ser A:

In Tuesday trading, Bridgewater Bancshares Inc's 5.875% Dep Shares Non Cumul Preferred Stock Ser A (Symbol: BWBBP) is currently off about 0.1% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: BWB) are up about 1.1%.

Further BWBBP Research:

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