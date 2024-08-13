Bridgewater Bancshares Preferred Stock Series A Goes Ex-Dividend Soon

Below is a dividend history chart for BWBBP, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent $0.3672 on Bridgewater Bancshares Inc's 5.875% Dep Shares Non Cumul Preferred Stock Ser A:
In Tuesday trading, Bridgewater Bancshares Inc's 5.875% Dep Shares Non Cumul Preferred Stock Ser A (Symbol: BWBBP) is currently trading flat on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: BWB) are up about 0.6%.
Click here to learn which S.A.F.E. dividend stocks also have preferred shares that should be on your radar screen »
Also see: Cheapest Stocks Right Now
STIM Average Annual Return
WFRD Stock Predictions
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.