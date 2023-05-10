Bridgewater Bancshares Preferred Stock Ex-Dividend Reminder

On 5/12/23, Bridgewater Bancshares Inc's 5.875% Dep Shares Non Cumul Preferred Stock Ser A (Symbol: BWBBP) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.3672, payable on 6/1/23. As a percentage of BWBBP's recent share price of $15.00, this dividend works out to approximately 2.45%, so look for shares of BWBBP to trade 2.45% lower — all else being equal — when BWBBP shares open for trading on 5/12/23. On an annualized basis, the current yield is approximately 10.12%, which compares to an average yield of 10.59% in the "Credit Services & Lending" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. The chart below shows the one year performance of BWBBP shares, versus BWB:
Below is a dividend history chart for BWBBP, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent $0.3672 on Bridgewater Bancshares Inc's 5.875% Dep Shares Non Cumul Preferred Stock Ser A:
In Wednesday trading, Bridgewater Bancshares Inc's 5.875% Dep Shares Non Cumul Preferred Stock Ser A (Symbol: BWBBP) is currently up about 3.3% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: BWB) are off about 0.8%.
