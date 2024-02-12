Bridgewater Bancshares Preferred Stock About To Put More Money In Your Pocket

On 2/14/24, Bridgewater Bancshares Inc's 5.875% Dep Shares Non Cumul Preferred Stock Ser A (Symbol: BWBBP) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.3672, payable on 3/1/24. As a percentage of BWBBP's recent share price of $18.96, this dividend works out to approximately 1.94%, so look for shares of BWBBP to trade 1.94% lower — all else being equal — when BWBBP shares open for trading on 2/14/24. On an annualized basis, the current yield is approximately 7.81%, which compares to an average yield of 8.26% in the "Credit Services & Lending" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. The chart below shows the one year performance of BWBBP shares, versus BWB:

Below is a dividend history chart for BWBBP, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent $0.3672 on Bridgewater Bancshares Inc's 5.875% Dep Shares Non Cumul Preferred Stock Ser A:

In Monday trading, Bridgewater Bancshares Inc's 5.875% Dep Shares Non Cumul Preferred Stock Ser A (Symbol: BWBBP) is currently up about 0.8% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: BWB) are up about 2%.

