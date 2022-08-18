Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWB) insider upped their holding by 315% earlier this year

Looking at Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:BWB ) insider transactions over the last year, we can see that insiders were net buyers. That is, there were more number of shares purchased by insiders than there were sold.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether.

Bridgewater Bancshares Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In the last twelve months, the biggest single purchase by an insider was when Independent Director Mohammed Lawal bought US$175k worth of shares at a price of US$17.50 per share. So it's clear an insider wanted to buy, at around the current price, which is US$17.97. Of course they may have changed their mind. But this suggests they are optimistic. If someone buys shares at well below current prices, it's a good sign on balance, but keep in mind they may no longer see value. In this case we're pleased to report that the insider bought shares at close to current prices. The only individual insider to buy over the last year was Mohammed Lawal.

You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date! NasdaqCM:BWB Insider Trading Volume August 18th 2022

Insider Ownership

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. Bridgewater Bancshares insiders own about US$99m worth of shares. That equates to 20% of the company. This level of insider ownership is good but just short of being particularly stand-out. It certainly does suggest a reasonable degree of alignment.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Bridgewater Bancshares Insiders?

The fact that there have been no Bridgewater Bancshares insider transactions recently certainly doesn't bother us. On a brighter note, the transactions over the last year are encouraging. Insiders own shares in Bridgewater Bancshares and we see no evidence to suggest they are worried about the future. If you are like me, you may want to think about whether this company will grow or shrink. Luckily, you can check this free report showing analyst forecasts for its future.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

