Bridgewater Bancshares Inc Q3 Profit Advances

(RTTNews) - Bridgewater Bancshares Inc (BWB) released earnings for its third quarter that Increases, from last year

The company's bottom line totaled $10.58 million, or $0.38 per share. This compares with $7.66 million, or $0.27 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Bridgewater Bancshares Inc reported adjusted earnings of $10.94 million or $0.39 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 33.2% to $34.09 million from $25.59 million last year.

