Bridgewater Bancshares (FRA:1WA) Price Target Decreased by 9.86% to 14.93

The average one-year price target for Bridgewater Bancshares (FRA:1WA) has been revised to 14.93 / share. This is an decrease of 9.86% from the prior estimate of 16.57 dated March 30, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 11.32 to a high of 17.88 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 60.57% from the latest reported closing price of 9.30 / share.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

BlackRock Variable Series Funds, Inc. - BlackRock Small Cap Index V.I. Fund Class I holds 2K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

NATIONWIDE VARIABLE INSURANCE TRUST - NVIT Small Cap Index Fund Class II holds 3K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

MMEAX - Victory Integrity Discovery Fund holds 34K shares representing 0.12% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 35K shares, representing a decrease of 4.12%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1WA by 1.36% over the last quarter.

River Oaks Capital holds 142K shares representing 0.51% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 149K shares, representing a decrease of 5.29%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 1WA by 6.62% over the last quarter.

EQ ADVISORS TRUST - EQ holds 26K shares representing 0.09% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 31K shares, representing a decrease of 18.00%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1WA by 9.29% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 263 funds or institutions reporting positions in Bridgewater Bancshares. This is an increase of 10 owner(s) or 3.95% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 1WA is 0.12%, a decrease of 4.19%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.52% to 17,645K shares.

