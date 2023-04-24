Bridgewater Bancshares (FRA:1WA) Price Target Decreased by 13.19% to 12.96

The average one-year price target for Bridgewater Bancshares (FRA:1WA) has been revised to 12.96 / share. This is an decrease of 13.19% from the prior estimate of 14.93 dated April 6, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 11.33 to a high of 14.13 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 41.67% from the latest reported closing price of 9.15 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 262 funds or institutions reporting positions in Bridgewater Bancshares. This is an increase of 9 owner(s) or 3.56% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 1WA is 0.11%, a decrease of 15.21%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.90% to 17,540K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Thrivent Financial For Lutherans holds 2,197K shares representing 7.92% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,095K shares, representing an increase of 4.63%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1WA by 99.89% over the last quarter.

AASMX - Thrivent Small Cap Stock Fund holds 1,299K shares representing 4.68% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,212K shares, representing an increase of 6.70%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1WA by 24.98% over the last quarter.

Next Century Growth Investors holds 704K shares representing 2.54% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 696K shares, representing an increase of 1.11%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 1WA by 7.22% over the last quarter.

Punch & Associates Investment Management holds 609K shares representing 2.20% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 644K shares, representing a decrease of 5.74%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1WA by 5.52% over the last quarter.

THRIVENT SERIES FUND INC - Thrivent Small Cap Stock Portfolio holds 608K shares representing 2.19% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 591K shares, representing an increase of 2.84%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 1WA by 0.49% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.