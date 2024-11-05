Bridgewater Bancshares Expands with Strategic Acquisition Plans

The latest announcement is out from Bridgewater Bancshares ( (BWB) ).

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc., a dynamic player in the Twin Cities market, is renowned for its profitable and efficient operations with a focus on commercial real estate, particularly multifamily lending. Founded in 2005, the company has consistently demonstrated strong organic growth and robust asset quality. Its strategic leadership team boasts vast industry expertise, driving the bank’s commitment to innovation and risk management, as they continue to expand through plans like the acquisition of First Minnetonka City Bank.

