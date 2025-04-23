BRIDGEWATER BANCSHARES Earnings Results: $BWB Reports Quarterly Earnings

BRIDGEWATER BANCSHARES ($BWB) posted quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported earnings of $0.32 per share, beating estimates of $0.29 by $0.03. The company also reported revenue of $32,290,000, beating estimates of $31,411,000 by $879,000.

BRIDGEWATER BANCSHARES Insider Trading Activity

BRIDGEWATER BANCSHARES insiders have traded $BWB stock on the open market 10 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 9 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $BWB stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

DAVID B. JURAN has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 20,000 shares for an estimated $295,298 .

. JEFFREY D. SHELLBERG (EVP AND CHIEF CREDIT OFFICER) sold 20,000 shares for an estimated $295,066

DOUGLAS J. PARISH sold 5,750 shares for an estimated $86,529

JAMES S. JOHNSON has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 5,389 shares for an estimated $80,835 .

. JOSEPH M. CHYBOWSKI (PRESIDENT & CFO) sold 3,000 shares for an estimated $46,530

THOMAS P. TRUTNA sold 2,000 shares for an estimated $30,260

MARY JAYNE CROCKER (EVP & CHIEF STRATEGY OFFICER) purchased 330 shares for an estimated $6,896

BRIDGEWATER BANCSHARES Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 53 institutional investors add shares of BRIDGEWATER BANCSHARES stock to their portfolio, and 38 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

