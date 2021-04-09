Bridgewater, Amundi see rise in U.S. yields continuing; banks in sweet spot

By Aaron Saldanha and Lisa Pauline Mattackal

April 8 (Reuters) - U.S. bond yields are set to continue rising this year, said hedge fund Bridgewater Associates on Thursday, a view shared by French asset manager Amundi AMUN.PA, which sees shares of U.S. banks grinding higher, aided by a continued "reflation trade".

"We are looking for higher yields this year - both given substantial reflationary dynamics, but also given the large increase in supply that stems from the ongoing fiscal stimulus," Rebecca Patterson, director of investment research at Bridgewater, told the Reuters Global Markets Forum.

U.S. 10-year bond yields US10YT=RR have climbed more than 75 basis points since the start of 2021, helped in part by the U.S. Federal Reserve signaling willingness to let inflation run hot. That has led U.S. bank stocks KBE.N to rise over 25% this year.

Amundi, Europe's top asset manager with $2.13 trillion of assets managed as of Dec. 31, said there is more upside in store for banks.

"The Fed has shown they are comfortable with higher rates, that will show up in a steeper yield curve ... bank stocks are among the best places to be," said Amundi U.S. director of core equity and head of equity research Craig Sterling, who favors holding shares of large U.S. lenders.

Sterling added U.S. value stocks were preferred over their European peers, while both Amundi and Bridgewater said the U.S. technology sector was vulnerable to rising yields, which would reduce the discounted value of companies' future cash flows.

Patterson said emerging tech firms that had still not shown sustained profitability were in a "bubble." However, she did not see "that degree of froth" across the broader Nasdaq .IXIC or U.S. equity markets .SPX, adding that Bridgewater, the world's largest hedge fund, was "constructive overall" on U.S. stocks.

(These interviews were conducted in the Reuters Global Markets Forum, a chat room hosted on the Refinitiv Messenger platform. Sign up here to join GMF: https://refini.tv/33uoFoQ)

U.S. Yield Curvehttps://tmsnrt.rs/322y7O9

(Reporting by Aaron Saldanha, Lisa Mattackal and Supriya Rangarajan in Bengaluru; Editing by Divya Chowdhury and Anil D'Silva)

((Aaron.Saldanha@thomsonreuters.com; +91 80 6749 1130; Reuters Messaging: Aaron.Saldanha@thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.