Bridget’s Buys: The Bottom 5 Stocks and What to Do Next

Bridget's Buys is a compilation of stocks picked by MarketBeat channel host Bridget Bennett. She’s become exposed to dozens of stocks and has picked the most interesting to add to her watchlist. The concern in early Q2 is that several stocks are underperforming, hurting the overall portfolio's performance. The question is why these cutting-edge names are down, whether they are still buys, or if it's time to cut losses.

To be clear, Bridget's Buys is a highly speculative portfolio of seemingly random names. While most stocks are well-known, nearly none can be considered stable, blue-chip operators with well-entrenched businesses. Of the top 10 movers, including the top five winners and top five losers, only two qualify as buy-and-hold names: Micron Technologies (NASDAQ: MU) and Marvell (NASDAQ: MRVL), both tech stocks deeply connected to data centers and AI infrastructure.

Among the takeaways for traders and investors is that diversification works. While the loss leaders are down by high single-digit amounts, gains in other stocks offset them, leaving the portfolio down only 6% as of early April. A 6% loss is nothing to brag about, but it is on par with the S&P 500 performance in the same period.

#5 Credo Technologies - Buy the Dip, Institutions Are Doing It

Credo Technologies' (NASDAQ: CRDO) stock price is down, making it the 5th-biggest loser as of early April, due to AI and data center fears. Fears aside, the fundamental outlook remains robust, with an ever-increasing number of data centers relying on high-speed, high-performance connectivity solutions. In this case, chart action is driven by the rapid increase in datacenter spending and its impact on the outlook: the market is in discovery mode and is likely to rebound robustly in the coming quarters as subsequent earnings releases unfold.

As it stands, analysts forecast a hyper pace for growth, and the upside potential is significant. 17 analysts tracked by MarketBeat rate this stock as a Buy, forecasting 115% upside at the consensus, and institutions are buying. The institutional group accumulated at a $3-to-$1 pace in Q1 2026 and is likely to continue the trend in Q2.

#4 IonQ - Holding on as Revenue Ramps

IonQ (NYSE: IONQ) is a unique quantum computing stock able to monetize its technology. The story in early 2026 is that its revenue stream is opened, albeit weakly, and growth is forecasted. The bad news is that cash burn remains; profitability is not forecasted anytime soon. That detail has the short-interest very high, over 20%, and is weighing on the price action.

The risk is that this stock will correct to even lower levels; the upshot is that analysts and institutions continue accumulating the stock. MarketBeat data shows that analysts rate IonQ a Moderate Buy with a potential 150% upside, and institutions bought at a pace of more than $3-to-$1 in Q1.

#3 Oklo - Nuclear Potential Waiting for Commercialization

Oklo’s (NYSE: OKLO) highest stock price is likely still in the future. The nuclear small-modular reactor stock is well-positioned to meet growing demand and only needs to complete its licensing process to unlock profits. The company is on track for a late 2027, early 2028 deployment and is expected to achieve operational profitability within a few quarters of completion.

Analysts' trends reveal sentiment is firming while price targets moderate. However, analysts continue to forecast a substantial, 50% or greater, upside for this stock and higher highs are likely over time. Institutions are also accumulating.

#2 DraganFly - Approaching Lift-Off: Headwinds Are Fierce

DraganFly (NASDAQ: DPRO) is one of those companies that should be doing better than it is, but for some reason isn’t. The company is in the midst of a production and revenue ramp, so the story may change, but competition is fierce, and execution risks remain.

The tepid outlook is reflected in sell-side interest. While analysts rate the stock as a Strong Buy and see a 200% upside, only four are tracked, and the more recent coverage includes a price target reduction. Headwinds include last year’s significant share dilution and high short interest. Reasons to sell now include the chart, which suggests downward movement in Q2 and a potential high-double-digit decline.

#1 - Vertical Aerospace - Stock Price Is Going Inverted, Time to Bail Out

Vertical Aerospace (NYSE: EVTL) is a promising eVTOL company focused on OEM production for the aerospace industry. While its model has advantages over competitors seeking to create new industries, the company has two things working against it. The first is cash flow, which is not unique to its operations. All the eVTOL companies have issued debt, stock, or both in recent quarters and are likely to continue burning capital for the foreseeable future.

The second is latecomer status. This company is the laggard compared to leaders like Joby (NYSE: JOBY), which may commercialize its operations as early as late this year. Analysts rate this stock as a Reduce, and short interest is high, making it a high-probability candidate for sharp price declines.

Before you make your next trade, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis.

Our team has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and none of the big name stocks were on the list.

They believe these five stocks are the five best companies for investors to buy now...

See The Five Stocks Here

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.