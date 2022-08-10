Commodities

Bridgestone to spend $26.7 mln on Indonesia rubber plantations

Contributor
Yuka Obayashi Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Japanese tyremaker Bridgestone Corp said on Wednesday it will invest $26.7 million by 2030 to enhance productivity of natural rubber plantations it owns in Indonesia to secure sustainable supplies of the raw material.

TOKYO, Aug 10 (Reuters) - Japanese tyremaker Bridgestone Corp 5108.T said on Wednesday it will invest $26.7 million by 2030 to enhance productivity of natural rubber plantations it owns in Indonesia to secure sustainable supplies of the raw material.

The company aims to double harvest volumes of natural rubber in a given area in 2035 compared with projected 2022 volumes, it said in a statement.

The fund will be used to introduce elite trees with

stable harvest volume, which are selected by genome analysis technology, and other advanced technologies such as artificial intelligence image analysis to diagnose and detect disease in Para rubber trees, it said.

Bridgestone has two plantations in Indonesia, a 17,900 hectare (ha) plantation in Sumatra and another 6,000 ha one in Kalimantan.

(Reporting by Yuka Obayashi; editing by Jason Neely)

((Yuka.Obayashi@thomsonreuters.com; +813-4520-1265;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore Commodities

Explore

Most Popular