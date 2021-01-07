Bridgestone to sell Firestone Building Products to LafargeHolcim for $3.4 bln

Japanese tyremaker Bridgestone will sell Firestone Building Products to Swiss firm LafargeHolcim for $3.4 billion, the companies said on Thursday.

Bridgestone said it would book a profit of about 200 billion yen ($1.94 billion) from the sale this year.

