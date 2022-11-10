Bridgestone Stock Dips On Weak 9-month Profit; Lifts FY22 Outlook

(RTTNews) - Bridgestone Corp. (BRDCF.PK, BRDCY.PK), a Japanese tire and rubber company, reported Thursday that its nine-month profit attributable to owners of parent was 188.75 billion yen, down 55.4 percent from prior year's 422.85 billion yen. Earnings per share were 270.10 yen, compared to 599.57 yen last year.

On a continuing operations basis, profit attributable to owners of parent was 217.20 billion yen, up 6.2 percent from prior year's 204.56 billion yen.

Operating profit grew 11 percent to 307.23 billion yen. Adjusted operating profit was 342.20 billion yen, up 18.6 percent.

Revenue grew 28.4 percent to 2.98 trillion yen from 2.32 trillion yen a year ago.

For the year 2022, the company now projects attributable net income of 260 billion yen or 373.64 yen per share, compared to previously expected 250 billion yen or 357.93 yen per share. The latest outlook is 34 percent lower than the prior year.

For the year, profit from continuing operations are expected to be 295 billion yen or 423.93 yen per share, higher than earlier forecast of 280 billion yen or 400.88 yen per share.

Adjusted operating profit is expected to grow 19.2 percent to 470 billion yen, while previous estimate was a growth of 14.1 percent to 450 billion yen.

Revenues for the year are now expected to grow 24.8 percent to 4.05 trillion yen, compared to previous estimate of a growth of 21.7 percent to 3.95 trillion yen.

In Japan, Bridgestone shares were trading at 5,173 yen, down 3.20 percent.

