Bridgestone To Sell Carbon Black Business In Thailand

July 07, 2025 — 03:16 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Bridgestone has entered into an agreement to sell its group company engaged in manufacturing and selling carbon black, Bridgestone Carbon Black Thailand, to Tokai Carbon Co. and Thai Tokai Carbon Product Co. The transaction is part of business restructuring and rebuilding in Bridgestone's MidTerm Business Plan. The impact of the transaction on the consolidated financial forecast for the current fiscal year is minimal.

Bridgestone said it will continue to develop and produce strategic carbon black in-house in areas that are directly linked to its core competence - material technologies, or mastering rubber - and where proprietary knowledge and technologies are essential.

