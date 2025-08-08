Markets

Bridgestone H1 Profit, Revenues Down; Confirms FY25 Outlook

August 08, 2025 — 03:17 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Bridgestone Corp. (BRDCF.PK), a tyre and rubber products manufacturing company, Friday reported lower profit and revenues in its first half. Further, the company maintained fiscal 2025 outlook.

In the first half, profit attributable to owners of parent fell 42 percent to 115.52 billion yen from last year's 199.08 billion yen.

Earnings per share were 170.05 yen, compared to 290.44 yen a year ago.

Adjusted operating profit was 234.64 billion yen, 2.4 percent higher than last year's 229.18 billion yen.

Revenue dropped 2.8 percent to 2.12 trillion yen from 2.18 trillion yen last year.

Looking ahead, for fiscal 2025, Bridgestone continues to expect attributable profit of 253 billion yen or 385.24 yen, down 11.2 percent from last year.

The company still expects adjusted operating profit to be 505 billion yen, up 4.5 percent year-over-year, and revenues to be 4.33 trillion yen, down 2.3 percent from last year.

In Tokyo, Bridgestone shares closed Friday's trading at 6,549.00 yen, up 4.68 percent.

