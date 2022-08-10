Bridgestone H1 Profit Down; Cuts FY22 Earnings View, Lifts Forecast For Adj. Earnings, Revenues

(RTTNews) - Bridgestone Corp. (BRDCF.PK, BRDCY.PK), a Japanese tire and rubber company, reported Wednesday that its first-half profit attributable to owners of parent was 92.94 billion yen, down 73.6 percent from prior year's 352.32 billion yen.

Earnings per share were 132.52 yen, compared to 499.58 yen last year.

On a continuing operations basis, profit attributable was 117.60 billion yen, down 10.5 percent from prior year's 131.34 billion yen.

Operating profit dropped 1.4 percent to 173.99 billion yen. Adjusted operating profit was 206.63 billion yen, up 13.3 percent.

Revenue grew 25 percent to 1.89 trillion yen from 1.51 trillion yen a year ago.

For the year 2022, the company now projects attributable net income of 250 billion yen or 357.93 yen per share, down from previously expected 280 billion yen or 397.58 yen per share. The outlook is 36.6 percent lower than the prior year.

For the year, profit from continuing operations are expected to be 280 billion yen or 400.88 yen per share, down from previously expected 290 billion yen or 411.78 yen per share.

However, adjusted operating profit is expected to grow 14.1 percent to 450 billion yen, while previous estimate was a growth of 7.8 percent year-over-year to 425 billion yen.

Revenues for the year are now expected to grow 21.7 percent to 3.95 trillion yen, compared to previous estimate of a growth of 12.4 percent to 3.65 trillion yen.

For fiscal 2021, profit attributable to owners of parent was 394.04 billion yen, compared to prior year's loss of 23.30 billion yen. Earnings per share were 558.71 yen, compared to loss of 33.09 yen last year.

In Japan, Bridgestone shares were trading at 5,346 yen, down 0.1 percent.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com

