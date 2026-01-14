Bridgestone Corporation - Depositary Receipt (BRDCY) Price Target Decreased by 49.06% to 12.72

The average one-year price target for Bridgestone Corporation - Depositary Receipt (OTCPK:BRDCY) has been revised to $12.72 / share. This is a decrease of 49.06% from the prior estimate of $24.96 dated December 20, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $11.44 to a high of $14.27 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 40.74% from the latest reported closing price of $21.46 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 11 funds or institutions reporting positions in Bridgestone Corporation - Depositary Receipt. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BRDCY is 0.13%, an increase of 0.08%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.05% to 135K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Hantz Financial Services holds 76K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 77K shares , representing a decrease of 0.69%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BRDCY by 5.08% over the last quarter.

Nbc Securities holds 19K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 19K shares , representing a decrease of 0.31%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BRDCY by 6.71% over the last quarter.

Rhumbline Advisers holds 14K shares. No change in the last quarter.

GAMMA Investing holds 8K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7K shares , representing an increase of 6.47%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BRDCY by 5.13% over the last quarter.

CNGLX - Commonwealth Global Fund holds 6K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.