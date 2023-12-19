Bridgestone Corporation - ADR (BRDCY) Price Target Increased by 5.64% to 22.63

The average one-year price target for Bridgestone Corporation - ADR (OTC:BRDCY) has been revised to 22.63 / share. This is an increase of 5.64% from the prior estimate of 21.42 dated November 26, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 19.09 to a high of 26.09 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 11.04% from the latest reported closing price of 20.38 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 7 funds or institutions reporting positions in Bridgestone Corporation - ADR. This is a decrease of 3 owner(s) or 30.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BRDCY is 0.21%, a decrease of 12.77%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 44.18% to 38K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

PMDEX - PMC Diversified Equity Fund Advisor Class Shares holds 18K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 17K shares, representing an increase of 8.17%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BRDCY by 2.49% over the last quarter.

JINTX - Johnson International Fund holds 8K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Rhumbline Advisers holds 7K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7K shares, representing an increase of 1.20%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BRDCY by 0.49% over the last quarter.

CNJFX - Commonwealth Japan Fund holds 4K shares. No change in the last quarter.

First Horizon Advisors holds 0K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 38.94%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BRDCY by 61.21% over the last quarter.

