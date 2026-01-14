Bridgestone (BRDCF) Price Target Decreased by 48.57% to 25.83

The average one-year price target for Bridgestone (OTCPK:BRDCF) has been revised to $25.83 / share. This is a decrease of 48.57% from the prior estimate of $50.22 dated December 20, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $23.23 to a high of $28.98 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 38.33% from the latest reported closing price of $41.88 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 292 funds or institutions reporting positions in Bridgestone. This is an decrease of 17 owner(s) or 5.50% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BRDCF is 0.23%, an increase of 1.90%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.61% to 65,185K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 8,120K shares representing 0.63% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,934K shares , representing an increase of 2.29%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BRDCF by 7.96% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 5,049K shares representing 0.39% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,928K shares , representing an increase of 2.41%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BRDCF by 7.91% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 3,714K shares representing 0.29% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,662K shares , representing an increase of 1.38%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BRDCF by 7.30% over the last quarter.

VWIGX - Vanguard International Growth Fund Investor Shares holds 2,992K shares representing 0.23% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,509K shares , representing a decrease of 17.26%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BRDCF by 6.41% over the last quarter.

EWJ - iShares MSCI Japan ETF holds 2,116K shares representing 0.17% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,077K shares , representing an increase of 1.83%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BRDCF by 2.95% over the last quarter.

